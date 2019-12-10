Expulsion of diplomats will not lead to crisis in Russian-German relations — Putin

PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. The expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany over the murder of a Georgian national in Berlin will not lead to a crisis in Russian-German relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a press conference after the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

"I think that on the basis of preliminary considerations, the expulsion of diplomats is wrong as they have nothing to do with this [murder of a Gergian national in Berlin]," Putin said. "You asked about reciprocal measures. There are unwritten practices, unwritten rules in such cases. You have expelled our diplomats, and we will expel yours," he added.

"Does this represent a crisis in our relations? There is nothing good about it, but I don't think that a crisis should emerge over this," Putin said. He added that the Russian side will do everything possible to assist Germany in the investigation.