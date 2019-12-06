No strategic stability consultations with US agreed — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. A new round of strategic stability consultations between Russia and the United States has not been agreed so far, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"I am not going to attend any consultation with the United States. We have not agreed this matter. We saw it but nothing concrete is behind it," he said, commenting on a US State Department official’s statement earlier this week that a round of consultations may take place in the near future.

"It is mere blather, empty talk, an attempt to sell to the public, including in the United States, what doesn’t exist," he said.

"As a matter of fact, they are supposed to approach us first, to make these or those concrete proposals, such as a possible date, the agenda and the format. Then, these things are to be coordinated and agreed and only after that an announcement should come," Ryabkov added.