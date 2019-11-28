Russian diplomat says it’s unacceptable to politicize sports amid looming WADA ban

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Moscow believes it is unacceptable to politicize sports, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, commenting on the situation with recommendations for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Executive Committee to ban Russia from hosting international competitions.

"I can say we believe it’s unacceptable to politicize this issue, and we have been seeing this for many years," Zakharova said. "We see a clear collusion of this lobby that definitely wants to take advantage of any pretexts and anti-facts in order to force Russia out of real world sports. We mean collusion between it and international media."

Zakharova stressed that it’s impossible to turn a blind eye to the fact that the doping issue, which exists in many countries, is focused only on Russia, while a similar problem in other states is not actually discussed.

Meanwhile, there are many facts indicating the wish to conceal these problems in some other states. "Even over the past couple of years, when this became a burning issue, there were hundreds of facts signaling the reluctance to solve these issues linked to doping in a number of states. But no one paid attention to these facts from the viewpoint of harsh and moderately harsh measures against the state," she said.

The WADA Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended the world anti-doping body’s Executive Committee on November 23 to strip RUSADA (the Russian Anti-Doping Agency) of its compliance status and on Monday, the CRC came up with an extended list of recommended sanctions against Russian sports. The CRC recommended to bar Russia from international competitions for a four-year period. The Committee also issued a recommendation to deprive Russia of the right to host international sports events during this period. The WADA Executive Committee will pass a final decision on Russia at its meeting on December 9 in Paris.