Kremlin bashes US claims of Russia’s 'destabilizing' role in Libya as fake news

"All this is definitely fake news and here we urge [everyone] to treat it this way," Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement made by David Schenker, the State Department's Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern affairs.

ST.PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed Washington’s accusations that Russia is "destabilizing" Libya by its alleged "military presence" as fake news.

"They keep throwing around accusations that some sort of military companies are operating around the world and deciding the fate of different countries or destabilizing the situation there," Peskov said.

"There are many countries that have no right at all to talk about the destabilized state of Libya after what they have done, because in actual fact, they destroyed this country through their actions, which violated international law," he stressed.

Schenker claimed on Tuesday that Russia’s alleged military presence is "incredibly destabilizing" the situation in the North African country. In particular, he mentioned regular Russian troops and mercenaries from the Wagner private military company that allegedly backs the Libyan National Army.

The State Department top official said Washington had urged countries to slap sanctions on the Wagner Group.

Libya in the Post-Gaddafi era

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.

In early April, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced the launch of an offensive against Tripoli. Sarraj ordered all military units loyal to him to gear up to defend the capital. The armed conflict that ensued left hundreds dead and devastated vital infrastructure facilities. In addition, thousands had to flee their homes.