Russian, Japanese top diplomat to hold talks in Nagoya on Nov 22, says diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Japan’s Nagoya on November 22, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the event’s sidelines. A meeting with the Japanese foreign minister, set to take place on November 22, will be the first one in the series," she said.

Zakharova added that the Russian top diplomat planned to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese officials on November 23.

Japan is the current chair of the G20. The G20 summit took place in Osaka on June 28-29, while the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting will be held in Nagoya on November 22-23. Its participants are expected to discuss a number of issues related to global trade and the development of the African continent.