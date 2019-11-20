Russia hopes intra-Afghan talks will be held before year-end — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia expects the intra-Afghan meeting in Beijing to be held before the end of this year, Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, we believe that this can happen in the immediate future, perhaps, this month. I am ready to participate."

He added that a date for the meeting had not been agreed on yet, because China had problems with coordinating the list of participants from Kabul.