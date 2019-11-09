Putin, Erdogan discuss implementation of memorandum on Syria - Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, focused on Syria in a phone call requested by Turkey, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"In the context of implementation of the memorandum of understanding between the Russian Federation and the Turkish Republic, passed at the summit meeting in Sochi on October 22, [they] emphasized it was crucial to continue coordinated steps aimed at stabilization in northeastern Syria, in strict compliance with the principles of its territorial integrity, sovereignty and unity," the statement said.

The Kremlin said that the presidents exchanged views on the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and focused on the need for further joint efforts so as to implement the relevant Russian-Turkish agreements of 2018.

In addition, the presidents hailed the outcome of the first session of the Syrian constitution committee and a decisive contribution of the countries, which are guarantors of Astana peace process, to arranging the meeting.

"They confirmed aspiration to further facilitate promotion of intra-Syrian political dialogue," the statement reads.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a ten-item memorandum at a summit in Sochi on joint efforts in northeastern Syria. Among the items was deployment of Russian military police and Syrian border guards to the Syrian areas bordering Turkey, which are beyond the area of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. The forces are to facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish units and weapons at a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian border with Turkey. The first patrols were conducted east of the Euphrates on November 1, the second - near Ayn al-Arab on November 5, and the third - in the area between Qamishli and al-Malikiyah on November 8.