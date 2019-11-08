Russia hopes US, North Korea will resume denuclearization dialogue soon

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Moscow expects Washington and Pyongyang to resume the discussion of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the Moscow Nonproliferation Conference on Friday.

"We hope it will be possible to resume dialogue on resolving the nuclear issue of the Korean Peninsula," he said. "Of course, in this regard, we hope, first and foremost, that Washington and Pyongyang will intensify cooperation."

On October 5, the United States and North Korea held negotiations in Sweden on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. However, the meeting yielded no results. The chief North Korean negotiator said the talks had failed, but the US Department of State described these consultations as constructive. The US representatives also accepted Sweden’s invitation to return to Stockholm in two weeks’ time to continue the talks with North Korea.