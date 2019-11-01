Russian lower house to call on UN to exert influence on US to lift anti-Cuban embargo

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. A draft resolution calling on the United Nations to exert influence on the United States to make it lift its decades-long trade embargo from Cuba was submitted to the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house) by its International Affairs Committee on Friday.

"The Russian State Duma calls on the United Nations General Assembly and the international community to exert influence on the United States with the aim of stopping economic, financial and trade blockade of Cuba," the draft resolution said.

"The policy of sanctions harms various spheres of life in Cuba, first of all, its energy and transport sectors, healthcare and education, food security, development of culture and sport," the document added.