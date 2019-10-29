Putin accepts invitation to visit Cuba

Read also Medvedev says Cuba important ally of Russia in Latin America

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to visit his country. During the meeting with the Russian leader, Diaz-Canel also "conveyed warm greetings from Raul Castro." "I take this opportunity to reiterate the invitation to visit our country when it is possible for you," he said. "Thank you very much for the invitation, I will be sure to take advantage of it. Please convey my best wishes to comrade Castro," Putin replied. Stance on Cuba's sovereign policy

Russia has always respected Cuba’s sovereign policy, the Russian leader told his Cuban counterpart on Tuesday, commending Cuba’s strengthened statehood. "Russia has always had a special affinity for Cuba’s independent stance, its sovereign policy," Putin stated. "We are glad that Cuba’s statehood continues to strengthen." The president noted that on the outcomes of 2018, the trade turnover between both states grew by a third. "It is clear that it is not easy to resolve economic and social issues in Cuba’s conditions. However, on the whole, you manage to do that," he added. The Russian leader congratulated Diaz-Canel on his recent election as the country’s president. He noted that Moscow and Havana maintain permanent high-level contacts and support each other on the international stage. Cuban president to attend WWII victory celebrations in Moscow

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has confirmed his attendance of the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020. "I am grateful for your invitation to attend the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of victory over fascism. I confirm my attendance of the event," he said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.