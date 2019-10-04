Russian-Cuban projects ensure infrastructure stability — Russian official

HAVANA, October 4. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Cuba on many projects helps ensure infrastructure stability and security on the island, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told reporters after the meeting between chairman of Cuba's State Council and Council of Ministers Miguel Diaz-Canel and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The character of our relations has become more thoughtful, systemic and long-term. All projects that are being implemented right now are associated with serious modernization of infrastructure, ensuring energy security. Now we will be considering issues of Cuba's food security as it pertains to delivering grains, livestock products," Borisov said. "Such projects ensure infrastructure stability of the country," he added.

Borisov said that the contract signed between Cuba and Russian Railways (RZD) envisages "core modernization of the whole railroad infrastructure, which will increase passenger flow and trade turnover by 2-3 times." Average speed of trains will increase from 30-40 km/h to 100-120 km/h after works are completed.

Medvedev earlier said that Russia and Cuba continue supporting each other through joint investment projects in different spheres. The Russian prime minister said that during talks, Diaz-Canel and him "confirmed plans to continue strengthening strategic partnership.".