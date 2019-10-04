Medvedev says Cuba important ally of Russia in Latin America

HAVANA, October 3. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Cuba is "a really important ally of Russia" after Russian-Cuban talks in Havana.

"This meeting once again showed that Cuba is a really important ally of Russia in Latin America, that our relations are aimed at future development and are not affected by changing conditions because we are building them on the basis of mutual respect and friendship which connect our peoples," Medvedev said.

"Not everyone likes the dialogue between Russia and Cuba. In the last months, the United States has expanded Cuba's energy blockade. We also see an intention to create a toxic atmosphere around Russian-Cuban cooperation, to scare away investors, and in fact impose an energy blockade on the island. However, Cuba's experience of countering the embargo for almost 60 years shows that such attempts will not have any results, just like attempts to exert pressure on our country will not have any success as well," he added.