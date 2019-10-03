Russia supports Cuba’s demand for stopping economic blockade — Medvedev

Medvedev to visit Havana on October 3-4 for talks with Cuban counterpart

HAVANA, October 3. /TASS/. Russia supports Cuba’s demands for stopping economic blocade, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"We are categorically against the economic, trade and financial blockade of Cuba. We support Havana’s fair demand this blockade be stopped," Medvedev said after the Russian-Cuban talks.

The Russian prime minister pledged that Cuba "has good friends" in Russia, which "is a reliable partner." "Respect to sovereignty and independence is the basis of our national character and state politics," he added.