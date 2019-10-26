US restriction on air travel to Cuba damages people-to-people contacts — Cuban minister

HAVANA, October 26. /TASS/. The latest measure introduced by the United States to restrict flights to all Cuban airports except for Havana damage people-to-people contacts, Cuban foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla said on Friday.

"I strongly reject new US blockade measure that bans US airlines' flights to 9 Cuban airports; strengthens US citizens' travel ban; mutilates US people liberties & damages people-to-people contacts. But they won't extract any concession from us. We shall overcome!" Parilla wrote on his official Twitter account.

Earlier on Friday, the US Department of State said that "at the request of the Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of Transportation suspended until further notice scheduled air service between the United States and Cuban international airports other than Havana's Jose Marti International Airport to prevent the Cuban regime from profiting from U.S. air travel."