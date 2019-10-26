US restricts air service to all Cuban airports except for Havana

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. The United States has suspended air service to all Cuban airports except for the international airport in Havana, the US Department of State said in a statement issued on Friday.

"At the request of the Secretary of State, the U.S. Department of Transportation suspended until further notice scheduled air service between the United States and Cuban international airports other than Havana's Jose Marti International Airport to prevent the Cuban regime from profiting from U.S. air travel," the statement said. "U.S. air carriers will have 45 days to discontinue all scheduled air service between the United States and all airports in Cuba, except for Jose Marti International Airport," the statement added.

"In line with President's foreign policy toward Cuba, this action prevents revenue from reaching the Cuban regime that has been used to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its support for Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. In suspending flights to a total of nine airports, the United States impedes the Cuban regime from gaining access to hard currency from U.S. travelers staying in its state-controlled resorts, visiting state-owned attractions, and otherwise contributing to the Cuban regime's coffers near these airports," the statement noted.

The US Department of State said that "United States continues to hold Cuba accountable for its repression of the Cuban people, and its interference in Venezuela, including its unconscionable support for the illegitimate Maduro regime."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla said on Friday that the introduced restriction on air service from the United States to Cuban airports harms the bilateral relations and will not make the Cuban authorities make any concessions.