Anti-Corruption Foundation did not receive payments from Spanish investor — director

"On September 6 and 16, the FBK did not receive payments from the Spanish payer. It cannot be transferred there, as there are minus 75 million rubles ($1.1 million) on our account after the Investigative Committee’s seizure. So, the money does not reach the account but is confiscated by the Investigative Committee before the receipt," he wrote.

The Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko earlier reported that searches at the organization’s headquarters and in the places of residence of some employees of the FBK regional branches are being carried out in 30 regions on Tuesday as part of preliminary probe. Objects and documents that are important for the investigation are confiscated. Petrenko noted that some FBK employees were summoned for questioning. Petrenko added that following the investigators’ motion the court seized the accounts opened by the FBK in credit organizations.

On October 9, the Russian Justice ministry listed the FBK among non-profit organizations that are foreign agents. According to the Justice Ministry, the foundation carries out political activity and receives funding from abroad — 140,000 rubles ($2,175) were obtained in 2019 alone, and there were also two tranches from Spain and one from the US.

The Investigative Committee is probing a criminal case on the legalization of monetary funds that were directed to finance the non-profit organization Anti-Corruption Foundation. The criminal case was launched under Part 4 Section 174 of the Russian Criminal Code. According to investigators, in January 2016 to December 2018, people engaged in the foundation's work received a large sum of money in rubles and in foreign currency. That said, these funds were achieved illegally. The Investigative Committee believes that the accomplices laundered this money, which was further directed to finance the FBK. Under the investigation of this case, the courts seized the accounts of the FBK and Human Rights Protection non-profit organizations, as well as more than 100 accounts belonging to some physical and legal entities.