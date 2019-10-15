Kremlin says Putin did not discuss Persian Gulf security organization in Riyadh

RIYADH, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss during his visit to Saudi Arabia the initiative of creating an organization for ensuring security in the Persian Gulf, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"No, they did not discuss this initiative," Peskov said.
Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club in early October, Putin stated that Moscow suggested setting up an organization involving Russia, the United States, EU member-states and other countries to solve the problems the Persian Gulf was facing. Putin recalled that Russia came up with the concept of ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf this July. The Russian leader noted that given the volatile and unpredictable situation in the region, the idea was topical. Putin offered to put aside differences and mutual claims and to establish an organization for security and cooperation in the region "basically from scratch, which would include the Gulf States and which could involve Russia, China, the US, the EU, India and other interested states as observers."