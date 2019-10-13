Terrorists seeking to get access to nuclear, biological technologies - security official

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Terrorists never stop trying to get access to nuclear, chemical and biological technologies and Russia is sparing no effort to thwart these threats, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily published on Sunday.

International terrorist organizations "keep on improving their tactics" and a number of new tendencies in this sphere "deserve special attention and analysis," he said, adding that first of all it concerns "never stopping attempts to get access to data on the production of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, their (terrorists’ - TASS) keen attention to the issues of the possible use of pathogenic biological agents and toxins in terror purposes."

"We must ensure reliable protection of critical infrastructure facilities, including those linked with the storage and use of hazardous substances and materials: explosive, radioactive, chemical, and biological. Apart from that, we must elaborate additional measures to prevent these threats. Russia conducts this work on a permanent basis and the Security Council is keeping an eye on it," he stressed.

According to Kokov, the problem of unauthorized meddling with the operation of automated control systems at the transport, energy and other critical facilities is becoming ever more topical. "To counter these negative tendencies, it is necessary to ensure efficient legal regulation of the uses of advanced robotic systems," he added.