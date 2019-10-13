Cultivating relations with Arab world meets Russia’s national interests - Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The development of relations with the Arab world meets Russia’s national interests and Moscow is set to boost these ties in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia TV channels on Sunday ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

"It is in the interests of the Russian and other nations of the Russian Federation to nurture relations with the Arab world," Putin said. When asked whether his successor would develop these relations, Putin said "it is not about the name of the Russian president, it is about our national interests."

"It [the Arab world] has always appealed to Russia with its enigma, culture, opportunities and potential. I have no doubt that Russia is set to boost the pace of its interaction with the Arab world in the years to come," he stressed.