Domestic political situation prevents Trump from mending ties with Moscow - Putin

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. Moscow has no complaints against US President Donald Trump over problems in bilateral relations, understanding that domestic political situation in the US prevents him from normalizing them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with RT Arabic, Al Arabiya and Sky News Arabia TV channels on Sunday ahead of his visit to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

"We all know what US President Trump says about Russian-US relations, we know that during the previous election campaign he called for normalizing them. But unfortunately, this has not been done so far. But we have no complaints because we see what is happening in US domestic political life. The US domestic political agenda prevents the incumbent president from taking steps on drastically improving Russian-US relations," Putin said.

However, the Russian leader emphasized that Moscow "would nevertheless work with any administration as much as it [US administration] wants this.".