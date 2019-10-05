Ukraine’s Zelensky put in a bad spot in US, "between the hammer and the anvil"- PM

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Zelensky has been put in a predicament as he is left "between the hammer and the anvil" of domestic political rivalry in the United States, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a televised interview with Vesti On Saturday news program on Rossiya’1 channel.

"Anyway, I can say that now Mr. Zelensky cannot be envied, as we talk about Ukraine’s relationship with the United States of America. Since he has been placed between the hammer of the Democratic Party and the anvil of the Republican Party," Medvedev said.

The Russian prime minister pointed out that if the Ukrainian leader went ahead with the investigation into former US Vice President Josef Biden’s son and that probe would be handled by the prosecutor general (who Zelensky calls his man), Democrats would get offended and would say that Kiev meddled into the US election. On the other hand, if Zelensky blocked the investigation, "first, it would appear odd due to the publications," and "second, the administration of US President Donald Trump would expectedly get offended," since "he [Zelensky] had promised assistance in clarifying certain issues."

"Therefore, he [Zelensky - TASS] is caught in a predicament," Medvedev says with certainty.

US Congress House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat from California) announced on September 24 that an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump would be open amid claims that Trump had exerted pressure on Zelensky to persuade Kiev to indirectly help him secure re-election for a second term in 2020. Trump’s opponents alleged that the US leader sought to exert pressure on Zelensky in order to launch an investigation against Hunter Biden, whose father, former US Vice President Josef Biden, is now Trump’s most probable rival in the 2020 upcoming presidential election.

Last week, the White House released a transcript of July’s conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that Trump by no means urged Zelensky to order an investigation of Hunter Biden in exchange for Washington’s financial and military assistance to Kiev. The US Department of Justice has found that last July’s Trump-Zelensky conversation contained nothing that might constitute a violation of the national legislation or any reasons for further investigation or other action.