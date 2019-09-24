No dialogue between Russian, UK parliaments — speaker

NUR-SULTAN, September 24. /TASS/. The lack of dialogue between Russian and UK MPs stands in the way of implementing the wishes of the people, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

"There is no dialogue between us and the British parliament. This seems wrong, for even in the most difficult years, there was dialogue," Volodin said on Tuesday during a meeting with John Desmond Forbes Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverley and a peer of the UK House of Lords.

"It is necessary to find a tone that would not replace the work of the executive branch, meanwhile, the dialogue between MPs must take place."

"Speaking of the executive branch, the government, they have contacts of various kinds. There is absolutely no communication between the Russian and the British parliaments. You are the first person from the British parliament that we communicate with," Volodin noted.

"Isolationism is not the way. We understand very well that being closed off does not lead to anything good," the Russian speaker said.