House of Commons Speaker announces UK Parliament to resume on Wednesday

LONDON, September 24. /TASS/. Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow announced Tuesday that the UK Parliament will resume on Wednesday after a prorogation ruled unlawful by the British Supreme Court. Bercow told Sky News that he had taken measures necessary to have a meeting of the chamber convened on Wednesday at 11:30 local time.

"I have instructed the house authorities to prepare not for the recall — the prorogation was unlawful and is void — to prepare for the resumption of the business of the House of Commons. Specifically, I’ve instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow and that it does so at 11:30 am. I have contacted party leaders and, where that has not been possible, senior representatives of the political parties in order to inform them of my thinking and to prepare the way for the House of Commons to do its work," Bercow said.