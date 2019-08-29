Kremlin hails Vyshinsky’s release but expects Kiev to implement Minsk accords

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Moscow hails the release of Kirill Vyshinsky, RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, from detention in Kiev but still expects the Ukrainian authorities to take concrete steps towards implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian president’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Naturally, we keep a close eye on the process of rebooting the government in Ukraine. But I would like to recall President Putin’s words that that’s concrete deeds and concrete words that would ultimately matter. So, let us wait and see," he said. "We do see concrete deeds. For instance, Vyshinsky’s release. We hail that. Let us wait for other deeds."

Among such concrete steps expected from official Kiev, the Kremlin spokesman cited "normalization of bilateral relations and everything that is to be done to make it happen." "First of all, of course, it is a certain set of actions that are needed to implement the Minsk agreements and that are committed to paper," he said, refraining from further details.

Peace settlement of the conflict in Donbass rests on the Package of Measures, known as Minsk-2, that was signed by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine comprising senior representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the European security watchdog OSCE on February 12, 2015, after marathon 16-hour talks between the leaders of the Normandy Four nations, namely Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine. The 13-point document envisages a ceasefire between Ukrainian government forces and people’s militias in the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement. The deal also lays out a roadmap for a lasting settlement in Ukraine, including amnesty, resumption of economic ties, local elections and a constitutional reform to give more autonomy to the war-torn eastern regions.

However this plan has not yet been carried out as the Ukrainian side keeps on refusing to implement political provisions of the Minsk package citing security problems as a reason. More to it, Ukraine insists on being given control of the section of the border with Russia, which, under the Minsk accords, is to be done only after new elections in Donbass.

A court in Kiev ruled on August 28 to release Vyshinsky on his own recognizance. However the journalist was bound to report to court upon demand, refrain from contacting witnesses in this case and notify the court about any changes concerning his place of residence and work. Nevertheless, his passport will be kept at the prosecutor’s office. Vyshinsky’s defense attorneys plan to request the return of his ID.

Kirill Vyshinsky, RIA Novosti Ukraine editor-in-chief, was detained by Ukraine’s Security Service on May 15, 2018 on the charges of high treason and illegal possession of weapons. On May 17, 2018, a court in Kherson arrested him for two months. The restrictive measure has been prolonged several times ever since. Vyshinsky maintains innocence. If found guilty, he may face a prison term of up to 15 years.