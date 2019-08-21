Political dialogue between Kiev and Donbass only way to resolve crisis — Russian envoy

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Political dialogue between Kiev and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) is the only way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Russia’s envoy to the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov stated on Wednesday.

"The current Ukrainian government has an opportunity to change the situation for the better. However, this opportunity can only be implemented based on the Minsk Agreements, through political dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk. There is no other way to exit the crisis, and the previous Kiev government proved that," he told reporters.

According to the Russian envoy, the Ukrainian side makes many statements on its commitment to the Minsk Agreements; however, it takes few practical steps to implement them. "However, Kiev has all political opportunities to adhere to its obligations now," he stressed.

Gryzlov recalled that in October, Ukraine’s law on the special local government regime in separate regions of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions ceases to be in force. By introducing the law on the special status of these regions in its full form, the Kiev government can prove its willingness to regulate the Ukrainian conflict, the Russian envoy noted.