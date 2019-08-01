Britain soars to new highs in its anti-Russian policies, says Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. By declaring its intention to manipulate information in the cyberspace in order to resist alleged threats from Russia Britain has soared to new highs in its anti-Russian policies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the wake of reports by British media London had created a special force for offensive operations in the cyberspace.

"The Daily Telegraph is one of the mass media involved. As an excuse of such measures the need is mentioned for repelling alleged threats from Russia," Zakharova said. "And The Times says outright that the force concerned will carry out cyberattacks and spread disinformation."