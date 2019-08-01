Britain soars to new highs in its anti-Russian policies, says Moscow

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. By declaring its intention to manipulate information in the cyberspace in order to resist alleged threats from Russia Britain has soared to new highs in its anti-Russian policies, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in the wake of reports by British media London had created a special force for offensive operations in the cyberspace.
"The Daily Telegraph is one of the mass media involved. As an excuse of such measures the need is mentioned for repelling alleged threats from Russia," Zakharova said. "And The Times says outright that the force concerned will carry out cyberattacks and spread disinformation."
Zakharova said that "Britain has in fact not just soared to new highs in its anti-Russian policies but actually recognized London’s aggressive intentions in the cyberspace."
"What makes the situation particularly ironic is that less than a month after Britain’s Foreign Office held a global mass media conference on the media freedom the British authorities have exposed their real intentions to manipulate information for military-political purposes in the cyberspace," Zakharova said.