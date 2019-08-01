US sanctions bill related to Nord Stream 2 ‘Russophobic’ — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The US Congress bill, which proposes sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, points to a new wave of the Russophobia campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.
"We have to note that so far, they are only discussing a new wave of Russophobic measures at the US Congress," the diplomat said in response to a TASS request for comment on the initiative. "They discuss many things, and decisions are not always taken. It is hard to say what this will lead to."