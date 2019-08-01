Russia holds no backstage talks with Venezuela’s opposing sides — senior diplomat

"From time to time we exchange information with representatives of Venezuela’s opposition. The legitimate government in Caracas knows about that," Ryabkov said. "We have no secret agenda. Nor do we conduct any backstage talks with anybody."

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Moscow has no secret agenda for Venezuela and it conducts no backstage talks either with the government or the opposition, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has told TASS.

Russia, he said, is keen to assist the Norway-mediated process, which began in Oslo and is continuing in Barbados.

"We see certain chances here, the more so, since the government and the opposition [of Venezuela] display interest in continuing this dialogue," Ryabkov said.

"It is essential to prevent a disruption, to give the forces that loath the very idea of a dialogue and press for the illegal ousting of the legitimate authorities in Caracas no chance to attain their aims. Regrettably such sentiment is much in sight in both Latin America and the United States. We believe that this is an extremely irresponsible policy and we say so outright. We have repeatedly sent messages to this effect to the opposition forces in Venezuela."