Russia does not accept EU sanctions pressure on Turkey

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia cannot accept the European Union’s policy of anti-Turkey unilateral sanctions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Certainly, it is an issue between Turkey and the European Union. We proceed from the fact that the sanctions pressure - although, regrettably, it is already a factor of modern international relations - does not come from a toolbox of diplomacy. It should not be the cornerstone of international politics," Zakharova said adding, "That brings about gruesome consequences."

"We need to state that, largely, it is a part of present-day reality, but why unilaterally, illegally, in the form of aggressive pressure to promote their own interests - unconditionally, we cannot accept this policy," she stressed.

On July 15, the European Union slapped sanctions on Ankara over drilling in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone where large deposits of natural gas had been discovered.

Ankara, which challenges the zone’s borders, dispatched its Fatih vessel to the area, stating that the drilling would continue until September 3.

On June 10, Cyprus authorized the arrest of the Turkish vessel’s crew. In spite of that, on July 4, Turkey sent the Yavuz vessel to the area.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara was ready to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots to the offshore deposits, even if it means utilizing the armed forces.