Russia, India agree to continue work to simplify visa issuance procedures — statement

NEW DELHI, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi will continue work to simplify visa issuance procedures, according to a joint statement posted on the Kremlin website on Monday.

"Both Sides welcomed progressive simplification of visa formalities, including introduction of eVisa by both countries," the document reads. "They agreed to continue the work on further simplification of the visa regime in future."

According to the statement, India’s recent opening group tourist and normal tourist visas "would further strengthen people-to-people contacts."

From November 15, India opened its border for vaccinated tourists from 99 countries, including Russia, without obligatory two-week quarantine. On October 15, India began to issue tourist visas to foreigners arriving by chartered flights. India had been closed for tourists from March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.