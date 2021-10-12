Russia calls for proper use of terms to avoid climate change politicization — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian side calls on its partners to be more particular in using legal terms when speaking about the climate change agenda to avoid its politicization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in a video address to the international conference on human rights on the Eurasian continent.

"Russia continues to call on its partners to be accurate about legal notions and terms to give no grounds to use climate change issues for political purposes. The climate change and environment protection agenda should consolidate rather than divide the world community. It is important and we do our best to promote it," he said.

Ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Russia thinks it necessary to repel attempts to commit to paper disputable climate-related terms that are not indicated in international law, he said, citing as an example "such disputable and uncodified in international law" term as "climate justice." "It can only add to the risks of the politicization of international environmental regulations," he noted.

The Russian diplomat drew attention to the fact that international human rights law lacks clear definitions of such notions as "healthy environment" or "clean environment." "Their elements are only used in agreements and recommendations, i.e. we can say that as of today there is no category of "environmental" rights," the minister stressed.

The international conference "Problems of Human Rights Protection in Eurasian Legal Space: Exchange of Best Practices by Ombudsmen" has been held since 2017. It is being attended by more than 40 national human rights institutions, heads of international organizations and integration associations of ombudsmen, government officials and human rights ombudsmen from Russian regions, delegates from civil society and research circles.