Greece extends permit for entry of unlimited number of Russians until June 7

ATHENS, May 30. /TASS/. Greece has extended until June 7 a permit for the entry of an unlimited number of Russian citizens provided they either have a vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR-test result, or a certificate of a prior COVID-19 infection and the presence of antibodies, according to a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers published in a government bulletin on Sunday.

The new document keeps in place all the requirement set forth by the May 14 decision, when Greece canceled an entry quota of 4,000 Russians per week and allowed entry to an unlimited number of Russian nationals on the above-mentioned conditions. The country also cancelled a seven-day quarantine for such travelers.