IN BRIEF: Damaged house in Sevastopol, supermarket in Moscow Region, 512 UAV attacks

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 512 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of a drone attack in the Yaroslavl Region, one person was killed and 27 were injured.

A supermarket in Moscow Region's Pavlovsky Posad was attacked by a drone, and the shock wave damaged a nearby clinic. In Sevastopol, a five-story building and two kindergarten buildings were damaged by a drone attack.

TASS has compiled key information on the aftermath of the attacks.

Scale

- From 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on August 27 to 8:30 a.m. Moscow time on August 28 (from 5:00 p.m. GMT on August 27 to 5:30 a.m. GMT on August 28), air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 512 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

- The drones were destroyed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Vladimir, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Ryazan, Saratov, Tambov, Tula, Yaroslavl, Moscow, and Krasnodar Regions, Crimea, and the Black Sea water.

- More than 70 Ukrainian drones were destroyed last night in seven districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

- A total of 67 Ukrainian drones attacked the Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev reported on his Max channel.

Consequences

- A drone struck a supermarket in Pavlovsky Posad, near Moscow, regional head Andrey Vorobyov reported.

- A nearby clinic was damaged by the blast wave.

- Forty-six windows were shattered, and two examination rooms were damaged.

- The clinic in Pavlovsky Posad remains open despite the damage caused by the blast wave from the drone attack, Vorobyov noted.

- The governor added that all damaged windows will be replaced "as soon as possible."

- A power line was damaged in the Voronezh Region as a result of falling debris, Governor Alexander Gusev stated.

- Two villages and a farmstead remain without electricity.

- Two residential buildings burned down in the Tambov Region as a result of an enemy drone attack, the regional government’s press service reported on its Max channel. There were no fatalities or injuries.

- Two kindergartens in Yaroslavl were closed while authorities addressed the aftermath of a drone attack, regional head Mikhail Yevrayev reported on his Max channel.

- As a result of the Ukrainian attack on the Yaroslavl Region, debris struck industrial infrastructure, residential areas, and commercial facilities, he noted.

- All fires that broke out are being quickly extinguished.

- As a result of the drone attack, one person was killed and 27 were injured in the Yaroslavl Region.

- Some ten people were injured when debris fell on an intercity bus.

- In addition, 17 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Attack on Sevastopol

- A five-story apartment building in Sevastopol was severely damaged by a drone strike, city governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

- The blast wave also damaged two buildings of a kindergarten that was preparing to reopen on September 1 following renovations.

- In addition, more than 15 cars were damaged.

- The drone was loaded with metal pellets and explosives, Razvozhayev specified.

- The blast wave shattered windows and window frames and damaged balconies throughout the building. Furniture and walls were damaged in many apartments.

- In addition, drone debris caused a grass fire.

- Two people were injured, and two others sustained minor injuries as a result of the drone attack in Sevastopol.

- According to preliminary reports, an elderly woman suffered a closed head injury and a man sustained back lacerations from shrapnel.

Reaction

- The Russian Investigative Committee have opened criminal cases over the terrorist attacks (Article 205 of the Criminal Code) following Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets in the Belgorod Region and Sevastopol, Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.