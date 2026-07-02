Bus drivers, passengers hit by Ukrainian drone brought to Belarus — authorities

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. Passengers and drivers of the bus attacked by a Ukrainian drone in Russia’s Bryansk Region have been transported to Belarus, the Gomel Regional Executive Committee reported on its Telegram channel.

"A special group from Gomel has transported passengers and drivers of the Minsk-Gomel-Anapa bus to Belarus. The bus was attacked today at the Krasny Kamen customs checkpoint in the Bryansk Region. Those evacuated have crossed the border now and are in the Gomel Region," the report reads.