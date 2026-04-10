IN BRIEF: Fireworks warehouse blast leaves one dead, 14 injured in Russia’s Vladikavkaz

VLADIKAVKAZ, April 10. /TASS/. The number of those injured in a fireworks storage blast in Vladikavkaz has climbed to 14, according to the head of Russia’s North Caucasus republic of North Ossetia, Sergey Menyailo. Earlier reports put the number of injuries at 10.

One body was retrieved from under the rubble, a Russian Emergencies Ministry spokesman told TASS.

TASS has collected key details about the incident.

Emergency

- An explosion and ensuing fire was reported at a warehouse in Vladikavkaz, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in North Ossetia told TASS.

- The Russian Emergencies Ministry has dispatched a team and equipment to the site of the incident.

- The relief effort is ongoing.

- The premises were used for storing fireworks, the Investigative Committee’s department in North Ossetia said, citing preliminary information

Casualties

- According to updated reports, as many as 14 people have been injured in the explosion, Menyailo said as he revised the number up from 10.

- The number of injured children has risen to two after another child was hospitalized, the head of the region added.

- One of those injured is in grave condition, Menyailo said.

- The body of a deceased individual was recovered from under the rubble, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

Relief effort

- Police have cordoned off the scene where the explosion occurred, the Russian Interior Ministry’s department in North Ossetia told TASS.

- The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident.

- There is neither the risk of a follow-up blast going off nor anyone stuck under the debris of the destroyed fireworks storage site in Vladikavkaz, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry assured TASS.