MELITOPOL, April 7. /TASS/. A school has been attacked by Ukrainian troops in a frontline village in the Zaporozhye Region, local emergency services told TASS.

According to the Zaporozhye Region governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, six people were hurt.

TASS has summed up key reports about the aftermath of the attack.

About the attack

Ukrainian troops attacked a school in Velikaya Znamenka in the Zaporozhye Region, the local emergency services told TASS.

There were children in the school when the attack took place.

Ukrainian troops continue shelling Velikaya Znamenka, where a school came under fire, a spokesman for the local emergency services told TASS.

The enemy is using artillery systems and drones, the spokesman said.

The school was attacked by Ukrainian drones, Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

A Ukrainian drone attacked an ambulance that arrived at the school, the local administration said.

Children are being evacuated from the school following Ukraine’s artillery attack, Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

Casualties

According to preliminary data, at least ten people were injured as a result of the artillery attack on the school in Velikaya Znamenka, local emergency services said.

These people include schoolchildren and school personnel.

Rescue operations are complicated by continuing attacks by Ukrainian troops, emergency services said.

Later, Balitsky said that six people - five children and one adult - were injured.

The injured children were taken to hospital, the governor said.

The school teacher who was wounded in the shelling attack on the school in Velikaya Znamenka is in serious condition, Balitsky added.

Reaction

The administration of the city of Energodar are ready to offer all necessary assistance to those hurt in the attack on the school in the Zaporozhye Region, the city’s mayor, Maxim Pukhov, said.

Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted the school in Velikaya Znamenka, Balitsky stressed.