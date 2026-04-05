Nineteen drones destroyed in Leningrad Region — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, April 5. /TASS/. The air warning was canceled in the Leningrad Region after the destruction of nineteen drones, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Max.

"The air warning is canceled. Air defenses destroyed nineteen drones over the Leningrad Region this morning," he said.

Drone fragments damaged a segment of an oil pipeline in the area of the port of Primorsk, the governor noted.

"Fragments damaged a pipeline section in the area of the port of Primorsk. Safe burnout from the shutoff pipe is underway. Nobody was injured," he added.