Death toll from train crash in Spain rises to 42 — media

MADRID, January 20. /TASS/. The death toll from the train crash in Spain has risen to 42, El Mundo newspaper reported.

Earlier reports put the number of casualties at 41. Rescue and recovery operations at the crash site are ongoing.

The accident occurred in the evening on January 18 near the city of Adamuz, Andalusia. A high-speed Iryo train en route from Malaga to Madrid with around 300 passengers went off the tracks and onto the oncoming line, colliding with a Renfe high-speed train traveling from Madrid to Huelva. This train also derailed. The cause of the accident remains unknown.

According to El Mundo, investigators are focusing on the condition of the railway tracks along the Madrid-Andalusia section as a potential factor in the crash.