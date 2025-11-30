Apartment building, private houses damaged in drone attacks on Krasnodar Region

KRASNODAR, November 30. /TASS/. Falling drone debris shattered the windows of seven apartments in a high-rise building in the town of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and destroyed the roof of a private house in the city of Anapa in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region, the regional crisis center said in a statement.

"A drone attack damaged an apartment building and a private house in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. <...> There were no casualties," the statement reads.

In Anapa, falling drone debris damaged a private house, causing no casualties, the crisis center said.

Response teams are working at the site of the incidents.