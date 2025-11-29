Attack on CPC damages international energy security — Kazakh Energy Ministry

ASTANA, November 29. /TASS/. The attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is unacceptable, because it poses risks to the global energy security and causes significant damage to the economic interests of the project participants, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said.

"Such actions against purely civilian critical infrastructure facilities are unacceptable. The CPC pipeline system is an international energy project, and any forceful impact on its facilities creates direct risks to the global energy security, and causes significant damage to the economic interests of the consortium’s participants, including the Republic of Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

A night attack of unmanned boats rendered further operation of one of the CPC outrigger mooring devices at the marine terminal near Novorossiysk impossible.

CPC carries oil from three large Kazakh fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, Karachaganak. In 2024, it transshipped about 63 million tons of oil.

Foreign shippers, including Tengizchevroil (a subsidiary of American Chevron), ExxonMobil, Kazmunaygas, Eni and Shell, account for about 74% of the volume.