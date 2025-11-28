Cat with multiple bullet wounds rescued in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A cat with multiple gunshot wounds has been rescued at a Zelenograd veterinary clinic. The animal's intestines and spleen were punctured, the Moscow Veterinary Association reported on its Telegram channel.

"A Zelenograd veterinary clinic rescued a cat with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the pet's owners, the injury occurred while walking in the private sector," the report said.

The animal's intestines were punctured in 24 places while the spleen was punctured in two places, according to the publication. Additionally, bullets penetrated the chest and thigh muscles. The surgery took over three hours.

The cat named Timofey is on the mend now, his health is not in danger, and his numerous wounds are completely healed.