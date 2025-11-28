Four injured, 3 others feared trapped in collapsed construction site in Russia’s Far East

KHABAROVSK, November 28. /TASS/. Four people were injured and three others are feared trapped after a two-story building under construction partially collapsed in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in Russia’s Far East, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the Sakhalin Region said in a report.

"According to preliminary information, part of a two-story building under construction collapsed during concrete pouring, leaving four people injured and three others under the rubble," the report reads.

The condition of the four affected people is not serious, according to the Health Ministry’s department in the Sakhalin Region. They are construction workers, not passers-by, the region’s prosecutors specified to TASS.

The relief effort has involved 16 people, including 11 rescuers, and five units of equipment. A criminal case has been opened.