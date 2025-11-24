Death toll in Syzran drone attack rises to three — mayor

SAMARA, November 24. /TASS/. The number of fatalities from the drone attack on Syzran in the Samara Region has increased to three, with two more individuals remaining hospitalized, Mayor Sergey Volodchenkov announced on his Telegram channel.

Earlier reports indicated that two people died and two others were injured when a drone crashed in Syzran on November 22.

"Today, we began our weekly administrative meeting with a moment of silence in memory of those killed in the enemy drone attack on the city’s industrial facility. This was the largest attack since the start of the special military operation. Unfortunately, three people lost their lives, and two were injured," he stated.