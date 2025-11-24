Three killed in suicide attack on paramilitary headquarters in Pakistan — newspaper
According to the Dawn, local police killed two gunmen in return fire
Russian troops liberate Zvanovka in DPR, town in Zaporozhye Region
According to the statement, the liberation of Novoye Zaporozhye completed the establishment of control at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions
Ruling party candidate leading presidential election in Republic of Srpska
Sinisa Karan’s rival from the opposition Serbian Democratic Party, Branko Blanusa, is garnering 48.6% of the vote
Witkoff may visit Russia if Geneva talks are successful — WP
The journalist spoke with American officials familiar with the negotiations
US plan being solid basis for talks on settlement in Ukraine — Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the peace proposal is based on input from the Russian and Ukrainian sides
Lebanese president accuses Israel of ignoring calls for stopping attacks on Lebanon
A source in the Lebanese law enforcement agencies told the Elnashra news portal that the Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief-of-staff Haytham Ali Tabtabai
Israeli strike on Beirut targeted Hezbollah chief-of-staff — PM’s office
The IDF said earlier that Israel had delivered a targeted strike on Beirut to eliminate a key Hezbollah terrorist
US, Ukraine agree to remain in contact with Europe while preparing peace plan
"Final decisions" under the draft plan will be made by US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, the joint statement emphasized
Europe’s rival peace plan envisages no restriction on Ukrainian army’s size — media
The 24-point European plan provides for a gradual easing of sanctions if it abides by the peace plan and their automatic restoration if the ceasefire is breached
Seventy-five Ukrainian drones destroyed in Russian regions over night
Thirty-six of them were destroyed over the Black Sea
European leaders may visit Washington to discuss plan on Ukraine — TV
According to the TV channel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be among them
Ukraine affirms draft peace plan reflects its interests — White House
For their part, the team of US officials stressed that the consultations are aimed toward "a durable, comprehensive peace"
Russia liberates Tikhoye, Otradnoye in Dnepropetrovsk region, Petrovskoye in DPR
The Ukrainian army made seven attempts to unblock their troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk from the village of Grishino in the past 24 hours, all of which were repelled by the Russian military
Erdogan plans to discuss new grain corridor, Ukraine settlement with Putin
During his conversation with the Russian leader, he "intends to discuss what steps can be taken to stop the loss of life," the Turkish president noted
Putin will pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan this week, attend CSTO summit
Moreover, the Russian leader has other international contacts and telephone conversations planned
Trump believes Zelensky bluffs to get better deal on Ukraine — newspaper
According to the newspaper, Donald Trump's fundamental view of the conflict has not changed since his meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House in February
Early presidential election to be held in Republika Srpska
Six candidates run for the post of the president
US tells NATO allies that rejecting deal will only make it worse for Ukraine — newspaper
The report says the atmosphere at the talks was "somber"
Russian Su-30SM2 fighter jets destroy hundreds of targets in Ukraine operation — Rostec
The Su-30SM2 is a highly maneuverable fighter jet with high performance characteristics, which employs a broad range of armaments, including long-range weapons, Rostec said
Umerov admits Zelensky might compromise on territorial issue — WP
According to US officials close to the negotiations, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine also stated that the country could agree to reduce its army to 600,000 troops
US believes Russia will demand changes to peace plan for Ukraine — Kellogg
According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions
Brussels insist that there can be no territorial concessions from Ukraine
According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up
Russian senator calls Vance's statement recognition previous US policy on Ukraine failed
Earlier, Vance described as illusory the belief that increasing military aid to Ukraine and tightening sanctions against Russia would enable Kiev to win the conflict
Macron rejects proposal to reinstate G8 format with Russia
French President noted that conditions for Russia’s return to G8 are not in place
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Ukraine puts corruption scandal suspects Mindich, Tsukerman on wanted list
Mindich’s entry says he disappeared on November 20
Russian air defenses thwarting Ukrainian attack against Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev urged to stay calm, follow the security measures and remain in safe places
Europe has prepared counterplan to US peace proposals on Ukraine — Sky News
Europe's vision on the issue will be presented on November 23 at a meeting on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine in Geneva, according to the TV channel
Group of US generals may visit Moscow next week — newspaper
They will come to discuss the US peace plan for Ukraine, the newspaper said
US may hand over Tomahawks to Kiev in case of peaceful settlement, reports WP
American officials close to the negotiations told the publication that the Trump administration understands that security guarantees to Ukraine are not yet credible enough in the US-proposed plan
Ukrainian saboteurs kill each other by mistake near Kupyansk — Russian security
The mistake occurred due to a lack of interaction between units, a sense of urgency and inadequate orders given to poorly trained troops, the Russian security officials explained
NATO conducts drills in Mediterranean Sea in case of potential conflict with Russia — TV
The main purpose of the exercises is to practice defending "critical waterways"
Mindich case could lead to Kiev regime’s collapse, civil war — magazine
Journalist Owen Matthews believes that Vladimir Zelensky's position is threatened by Ukrainian nationalists from the Right Sector and Azov who have begun actively calling for the punishment of corrupt officials since the Mindich case was made public
IN BRIEF: Senior Russian diplomat on New START, arms control, ties with North Korea
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it would only be possible to talk about conventional arms control after Russia’s special military operation was over
Kellogg calls Kiev's statements "posturing" amid "catastrophic losses"
The conflict needs to be brought to an end, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine emphasized
No timeframes yet for Zelensky’s US visit or a Moscow-Washington meeting — CBS
Margaret Brennan, a correspondent with CBS News, reported that multiple officials from the US and Ukraine told her there were discussions about Vladimir Zelensky potentially coming to the US this week as US President Donald Trump pushes for a deal
Fifteen Ukrainian battalions blocked near Kupyansk — Putin
The Russian president requested details on how further operations in this direction are planned to be carried out
Russia giving Kiev another chance to end conflict, ball is in its court — Russian MP
The situation on the battlefield apparently is not at Ukraine’s advantage, noted Leonid Slutsky
US Air Force drone forced down over Black Sea — statement
It is reported that there have been other such incidents, but this one was noteworthy since it was "unsafe and unprofessional"
Lancet can disable even most advanced equipment — ZALA
The company revealed that Lancet operators have successfully destroyed over 260 American M777 towed howitzers, more than 100 M109 self-propelled howitzers, and over 60 Polish AHS Krab self-propelled artillery pieces
Russian army destroys Ukraine’s S-300 system with smart artillery shell — military
The shell was targeted by a laser-equipped drone, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed
Europe planning for withdrawal of US support from Ukraine — FT
"That’s a scenario we are obviously planning for," the British newspaper quoted the official as saying
US, Ukraine to agree on final details of draft settlement plan in Geneva — Reuters
"Nothing will be agreed on" until US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky meet, the source added
No thanks from Ukraine for US efforts — Trump
A US delegation led by US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll that was visiting Kiev on November 20 handed over to Zelensky US President Donald Trump’s plan for settling the conflict
Putin comments on Trump’s peace plan at Russian Security Council meeting
The Russian president spoke on this topic for six minutes
Trump says Zelensky to either like US plan or continue fighting
The US leader told reporters at the White House when asked to comment on Kiev's position on the US plan
Zelensky may come to the US to discuss peace plan — Kellogg
The United States is very close to settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, the special envoy said
German government was aware of US peace plan for Ukraine since late October — media
After details of the plan leaked to the media, panic broke out in Berlin, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz making frantic calls to his European counterparts
US intends to start covert operations in Venezuela — Reuters
They are to start in coming days, the news agency reported
Putin, Erdogan to speak over phone on November 24 — Kremlin spokesman
Addressing a news conference in South Africa earlier in the day, the Turkish leader said he planned to talks to Putin on Monday
Commander says quality of training for foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine declined
Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department Apty Alaudinov noted that most of the professionals have already been eliminated or retreated from the combat zone
West makes strategic mistake by ignoring Russia's resolve to defend its interests — MFA
In his view, relations with the West can rest only on a contractual basis — that is, on situational mutual understanding built on a strictly balanced approach that takes Russia’s interests into account
Russian rescue vessel in service since tsarist era takes to sea after repairs
During the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany, the vessel was in operation in the Baltic Fleet
UK diplomats view US plan on Ukraine as working one — The Sunday Times
While many experts in British mass media put under fire the paragraph of limiting the strength of the Ukrainian army, analysts of the UK Defense Ministry actually believe Kiev would not be able to afford more than 500,000 servicemen, the newspaper noted
ZNPP not to be transferred under Kiev’s control — Europe’s counter-proposal
The Daily Telegraph reported earlier that the Europeans insisted that the ZNPP be controlled by Kiev
Kupyansk was largely under Russian control by early November — Putin
As the Russian leader recalled, Kiev was claiming that not more than 60 Russian troops were in the city, which would soon be unblocked by the Ukrainian army
Ukrainian attacks leave three people injured in Donbass region in past day
Two passenger cars were damaged
Hezbollah confirms death of its military commander
According to the Lebanese health ministry, the Israeli attack claimed five lives and left 28 more people wounded
US does not want repeat of situation with Minsk agreements — Kellogg
The agreements were completely sabotaged by Kiev with the support of Berlin and Paris
Rafale fighter jets not suited for combat operations in Ukraine — expert
Aviation expert Cyril de Lattre also noted that unlike the Swedish Gripen or Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets, the French fighter is not adapted for takeoff from roads or unprepared runways
Britain develops plan for possible troops deployment to Ukraine — Bloomberg
Defense Secretary John Healey said that London is ready to spend over $130 million on sending and deploying its troops
'Victory' recognized as Word of 2025 in Russia — Pushkin Institute
"Max," the name of the first national messenger, and "neural network" took the second and the third place
US admits Russia's concerns about root causes of Ukrainian conflict are justified — MFA
According to him, "without addressing profound issues, including those concerning the rights of Russians, the Russian language, and the Orthodox canonical church, it is impossible to agree on a sustainable settlement"
Eindhoven Airport suspends operations
Anti-drone aids of the Dutch defense forces were made ready, Acting Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said
Russia ready to take retaliatory measures on Norwegian vessels in absence of agreements
Earlier, Norway imposed sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood, banning them from fishing in the country's economic zone
EU’s rival peace plan sets cap on Ukrainian army at 800,000 — agency
Brussels also insists that it controls Russia’s frozen assets to be able to expropriate them to compensate Ukraine for the damage
Russia, China readying 80 joint projects to the tune of $200 billion — envoy
According to Boris Titov, so far in 2005, Chinese entrepreneurs have officially registered 13,000 firms in Russia
G7 condemns elections in Russia’s new region as illegitimate
The group also pledged to continue "to provide the financial, humanitarian, security and diplomatic support Ukraine requires for as long as it takes"
UAC delivers new batch of Su-35S fighters
Rostec first deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said Russian pilots praise the jets as the best in the class
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Panda Katyusha valuable for reproduction thanks to growing up with mother — Zoo’s director
Svetlana Akulova also noted the young panda's intellectual abilities
Russia warns Canada of retaliation for hostile actions, accuses Ottawa of provocations
"The Canadian authorities should exercise caution and refrain from harmful steps that could escalate confrontation with Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Six airlines cancel flights to Venezuela after reports on US military activity
Brazilian GOL, Spanish Iberia, Colombia’s Avianca, TAP from Portugal, Chilean Latam and Carribean from Trinidad and Tobago are these air carriers
Vance calls idea that Western aid to enable Kiev to prevail in conflict 'fantasy'
US Vice President JD Vance stressed that "peace might be made by smart people living in the real world"
Merz says doubts accord on US peace plan can be reached by November 27
The German Chancellor pointed to the differences between the parties to the talks
Russia, Ukraine made input to US settlement plan — Department of State
Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State Tommy Pigott also stressed that statements calling the plan a "wish list" from the Russian side are "blatantly false"
EU, NATO’s role in Ukraine settlement has yet to be discussed — Rubio
The United States agreed to put "items that involve both Europe and NATO" as part of "a separate track"
Top diplomats of Oman, Iran discuss situation around Iranian nuclear program
Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said it in a post on X
EU to prevent reduction of Ukrainian army, not cede control over Russian assets to US
The EU will also seek to transfer control of the Zaporozhye NPP to Ukraine as this will "reduce the EU's costs of maintaining Ukraine's energy balance," a source in diplomatic circles in Brussels told TASS
Washington, Kiev discussing plans for Zelensky’s trip to US this week — CBS
The officials stressed, whether that happens will depend on the outcome of Sunday’s peace talks between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
