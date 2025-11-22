Death toll from earthquake in Bangladesh rises to 10

NEW DELHI, November 22. /TASS/. The death toll from the earthquake in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, has risen to 10, with more than 200 people injured, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

Earlier reports had indicated six fatalities and over 100 injuries. The victims are receiving medical care in hospitals across the city. More than 100 workers were injured in a stampede at a multi-story garment factory in Gazipur district, near Dhaka.

On Friday morning, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the capital. The tremors were also felt in Kolkata, in the Indian state of West Bengal, bordering Bangladesh.

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka told TASS that no Russian citizens were reported injured in the earthquake. Additionally, no damage was reported at the Rooppur nuclear power plant, being constructed under a Russian project 160 km from the capital.