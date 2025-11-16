Drones attack residential buildings in Volgograd, three wounded

VOLGOGRAD, November 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked residential buildings in various districts of Russia’s Volga Area city of Volgograd; three people were wounded, Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

"Tonight, the defense ministry’s air defense units are repelling a massive drone attack on the territory of the Volgograd Region," the region’s administration quoted the governor as saying on its official Telegram channel. "Sadly, three people were wounded and are now receiving medical aid. Their wounds are not life-threatening."

Also, a fire broke out at an apartment building in Volgograd as a result of the attack, Bocharov said.

"Firefighters have promptly begun to extinguish fire at an apartment building," he said.

The governor tasked the city administration with opening two temporary shelters for affected residents while bomb squads are examining the attack zones.

The damage from the attack is yet to be assessed.