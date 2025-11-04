Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, November 4. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has been recorded in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Service reported.

The quake took place at 6:28 a.m. GMT; its epicenter was located 154 kilometers from the city of Petropavlovsk Kamchatsky at a depth of 16.9 kilometers. The tremors felt in the regional capital are primarily estimated at magnitude 3.

On November 3, 57 quakes with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 to 6.2 were recorded in Kamchatka as aftershocks from the July 30 earthquake, the most powerful one since 1952. According to the regional authorities, its magnitude stood at 8.8.