Mexican city mayor gunned down during Day of Dead after receiving threats from cartels

MEXICO CITY, November 2. /TASS/. Mayor of the Mexican city of Uruapan, Carlos Manso, was shot dead during a Day of the Dead celebration, the country’s Security Council said.

According to its post on X, law enforcement detained two individuals and another assailant was killed.

According to the El Universal media outlet, Manso was known for his combating the local criminal groups, including the Jalisco cartel, and reportedly received threats from them. He had bodyguards from among National Guard officers and local security forces but asked for enhanced protection from federal authorities.