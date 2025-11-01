Flooding in central Vietnam leaves 28 dead, six missing

HANOI, November 1. /TASS/. At least 28 people have died and ssix are missing due to heavy rains and flooding in central Vietnam, the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam reported.

According to the department, the most casualties were registered in the cities of Hue (12 people) and Da Nang (11 people). Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes, many of which have been destroyed or submerged by the floods and landslides.

Approximately 80 sections of highways across the central region remain blocked due to landslides. Emergency services are working to clear them. In total, 245,000 residents in the central part of the country remain without electricity due to the aftermath of the natural disaster.

The persistent rains and flooding in central Vietnam, which began on October 25, have caused severe damage, submerging or damaging over 128,000 residential houses and buildings, about 4,900 hectares of farmland planted with rice and other crops, and over 790 hectares of fruit plantations. The floods have also killed 17,700 head of cattle and poultry.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting of Vietnam reported that heavy rains in the central part of the country will continue until the night of November 4, threatening further flooding.