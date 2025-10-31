Four people dead, 19 injured in accident in Russia’s Tula — local interior ministry branch

TULA, October 31. /TASS/. Four people have been killed and 19 injured in an accident in the city of Tula involving a tram, 2 minibuses, and, according to updated information, 2 passenger cars, the press service of the regional interior ministry directorate told TASS.

Earlier reports indicated 2 fatalities and 19 injured.

"Four people have died," stated the press service.

According to the press service of the regional State Traffic Inspectorate, the accident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. GMT on Proletarsky Bridge in the city of Tula. A tram, two passenger minibuses, and 2 passenger cars collided. Emergency services and State Traffic Inspectorate personnel are working at the scene, the circumstances of the accident are being determined.